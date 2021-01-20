Source: COVID-19: President announces SB Moyo’s death | The Herald

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has announced the death of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Sibusiso Moyo who succumbed to Covid-19 at a local hospital this morning.

In a statement, Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Cde George Charamba said the nation will be informed of further developments in due course.

“His Excellency the President Cde E.D Mnangagwa regrets to announce the passing on early this morning of Dr S. B Moyo, our Minister succumbed to Covid-19 at a local hospital.

“The Nation will be kept appraised of further developments regarding this untimely demise of the late Minister, himself a decorated soldier and freedom fighter,” he said.

Cde SB Moyo played a pivotal role in the Second Republic.