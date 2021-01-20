Source: COVID-19: 52 more deaths | The Herald

A nurse works with a COVID patient in a special ward at Arwyp Medical Centre on December 25 [File: Shafiek Tassiem/Reuters]

Herald Reporter

Fifty-two people died of Covid-19 yesterday with the death toll now at 825 as 783 new cases were recorded.

Health and Child Care ministry statistics indicate the fatality rate now stood at 2,9 percent. New recoveries reported were 738 and the national recovery rate stands at 63,2 percent.

Active cases went down to 9740 yesterday.

“All 783 are local cases; 251 cases are from Harare. As of Monday January 18, at 3pm there were 283 hospitalised cases; 186 mild to moderate, 84 severe and 13 in Intensive Care Units,” read the statistics.

Of the deaths recorded yesterday, 27 occurred at institutional level while 25 were at community level. All provinces reported cases today.

A total of 4725 PCR tests were done yesterday and positivity stood at 17 percent.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe had recorded 28675 cases 18 110 recoveries and 825 Deaths.

South Africa has now surpassed 1 000 000 cases and has the highest cases and deaths per capita in the SADC region.