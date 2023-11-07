Source: Cowdray Park residents ready to reembrace Zanu-PF, says former councillor – #Asakhe – CITE

Former Zanu-PF councillor for Cowdray Park Kidwell Mujuru says residents have realised their “mistake” and are ready to vote for the ruling party.

All ruling party candidates in the constituency for both the National Assembly and council lost the election to opposition party members in the previous election.

Mujuru is seeking to reclaim the Ward 6 council seat that he lost to Nkosinathi Hove Sibanda.

The constituency came under the spotlight after Finance Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube expressed interest and ran for the National Assembly seat, which he lost to Pashor Sibanda.

Cowdray Park now has three wards: 6, 15 and 28 following the delimitation process.

“The residents have realised their mistake. Since the coming in of the opposition councillor, no developments have been made at all. They are now ready to correct their mistakes and vote for the ruling party,” Mujuru said.

He promised that should he win, he will continue with the projects that he was already working on.

“I will continue with the projects that we had already started working on with the residents. We were still working on building more classroom blocks at Vulindlela Primary School. The school is 80 percent complete and if I go back into office we will source more funds from the government and finish it up,” Mujuru said.

“We also have the project of road construction that was still underway. They have not yet reached at Esigodweni. This is a project that is a priority to the residents. We also had plans of working on having nutritional gardens for the women in the community.”