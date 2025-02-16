Source: Delegation from India is headed for Zim | The Sunday Mail

Investments from India into Zimbabwe have risen to US$600 million over recent years, reflecting growing bilateral relations between the two countries. These investments, most of which are in the private sector, have provided direct and indirect employment to approximately 5 000 and 10 000 people, respectively. The Sunday Mail’s TANYARADZWA RUSIKE spoke to Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe MR BRAMHA KUMAR on the deepening relations between Harare and New Delhi.

Q: Can you outline some of the major investments and projects from India into Zimbabwe?

A: Varun Beverages, Surface Wilmar, Parrogate and Raha are some big names among various Indian investors.

Indian investors have a strong presence in various sectors of Zimbabwe’s economy.

Indian private sector investment is estimated around US$600 million in sectors like food processing, beverages, mining, textiles, agricultural equipment and polymers, and it is on an upward trajectory.

Indian investors employ some 5 000 people in Zimbabwe.

Similarly, the number of Indian companies operating in Zimbabwe is rising steadily and gradually.

Shapoorji Pallonji and Afcons are some other important Indian companies with a presence in Zimbabwe.

RITES, a public sector Indian company, and the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) have also entered into contract arrangements for the supply of nine locomotives and 315 wagons to be financed through Afreximbank (African Export-Import Bank).

Q: How much in investments from India have been earmarked for Zimbabwe this year?

A: That depends on the Government of Zimbabwe’s proactive approach in implementing the already signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs), such as with RITES and also with Jindal Power.

Separately, there has been a long delay in finalising the proposed phosphate plant by Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Further, we are already witnessing expansion by existing Indian private sector players. I am hopeful that some new MoUs between our private sector players will also take shape this year in a number of sectors.

Like earlier, the upcoming CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) India-Africa Conclave will also add value to our ongoing momentum.

So, the outlook for enhancing bilateral trade and commerce is appearing positive.

Q: Jindal Steel & Power, an Indian company, has entered into an agreement with the Government for the repowering of several power generation units at the Hwange Thermal Power Station. Can you outline the progress made with regard to implementing this key project?

A: Jindal Steel & Power signed two investment agreements with Zesa (Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority) Holdings in August 2024 for the increase of electricity production at the Hwange Thermal Power Station by 2 000 megawatts (MW) over the next few years — 800MW from the refurbishment of Hwange Units 1 to 6 and 1 200MW by adding four new units to the Hwange Power Station.

As per my discussion with senior authorities, the discussions are on the right track. We should be able to see the declaration this year.

It will be an example of a fast-track implementation.

Q: Are there any other discussions underway regarding potential MoUs between India and Zimbabwe? Which areas of cooperation are being explored for future collaboration?

A: Last year, the Joint Trade Committee meeting took place in May and agreed on some important action items concerning healthcare and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, mining, engineering and infrastructure, as well as connectivity.

We are looking to sign some MoUs in these sectors to intensify our bilateral cooperation.

There were discussions happening between our National Highway Authority of India and Zinara (Zimbabwe National Road Administration) to reach a memorandum of understanding, which will encourage Indian companies to come and invest in the roads and infrastructure sector in Zimbabwe. Capacity-building agreements in mining, agriculture and rural craft are some other important discussions going on between our respective agencies. One of our construction companies, Shapooyi Pallonji Group, is already active in Zimbabwe.

They are already in touch with IDC (Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe) for a phosphate plant.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group is already building an Afreximbank Convention Centre near State House in Harare.

I have visited the construction site and it is coming up impressively.

So, Indian companies are involved, but again, it depends on how much engagement Zimbabwe can provide them and how attractive an atmosphere they can give.While we noted some good progress last year, I will be glad if the Government of Zimbabwe is able to announce implementation of already signed agreements with Jindal Group for electricity generation and purchase of locomotives and railway wagons from RITES for the National Railway of Zimbabwe.

Much progress depends on these two deals. It will help us finance some of Zimbabwe’s most important infrastructure projects.

Q: How do you plan to increase trade cooperation between the two countries this year?

A: There has been an understanding to revive the Joint Trade Commission meeting headed by ministers of the two countries. There is some good progress on that side.

Last year, the Joint Trade Committee meeting took place in May and agreed on some important action items as I have outlined already.

We are also looking to sign some MoUs in these sectors to intensify our bilateral cooperation.

In October 2024, an 11-member trade delegation from India visited Zimbabwe.

They had good meetings with the Honourable Vice President (Dr Constantino Chiwenga), the Honourable Ministers of Defence (Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri); Commerce and Industry (Mangaliso Ndlovu); and Finance (Professor Mthuli Ncube). They also interacted with some Government agencies such as ZIDA (Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency) and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries.

However, I wish they would have got some business-to-business meetings with their counterparts in Zimbabwe.

Their overall experience was good.

They were able to establish some good contacts in Zimbabwe.

They represented mainly on the agriculture sector, solar power, agricultural equipment, irrigation, machinery, food processing, engineering, skilling and education.

I am planning to bring another delegation from India during the first half of this year.

I am sure we will have a good response from Zimbabwean agencies such as ZNCC (Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce), ZimTrade, ZIDA and CZI.

I would be glad if Zimbabwean chambers could also plan a business delegation to India. The embassy is certain they will have very good reception as Indian business is also keen to expand in Zimbabwe.

Q: Your last word.

A: The previous year was a good milestone in terms of our expanding bilateral relations.

We had visits from Vice President Dr Chiwenga; the Defence Minister; the Governor of the Reserve Bank (Dr John Mushayavanhu); Minister for ICT (Tatenda Mavetera) and other important ministers.

We look forward to having more visits from Zimbabwe to India.

I am sure it will further our already existing strong and cordial bilateral relations.

In February this year, a strong delegation, led by the Minister of Defence, is already announced.

Capacity building is an important pillar of our development partnership with Zimbabwe, with trainings extending across several areas, both in civilian and defence domains. India also stands with Zimbabwe in providing modern technical training and skilling to her youths.

It is estimated that around 5 000 students are already enrolled in various Indian colleges and universities.

India established 17 Indo-Zim technology centres in Zimbabwe through a grant of US$5 million, a project inaugurated by former President Robert Mugabe on August 4, 2008.

These centres were upgraded in Phase II with the supply of the latest machines worth US$2,93 million and completed in 2023.Scholarships are provided under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme, which was started in 1964, to share India’s expertise with friendly countries under South-South cooperation.

India offers more than 250 slots to Zimbabwe under the civilian category and 36 slots for the defence category, annually.

From the total allotted ICCR (Indian Council for Cultural Relations) slots for PhD and post-graduate courses in various fields of 56 in the past five years, the utilisation has been 100 percent.

In addition to the above, a customised training course was organised for the Zimbabwe police officers in public order management and riot control in the year 2020.

We look forward to further extending our cooperation in skilling and capacity building.