Source: Doctor examines Mamombe’s fitness | The Herald

Joana Mamombe

Court Reporter

MDC-Alliance member Joana Mamombe has so far been mentally examined by one medical doctor to ascertain if she is capable of comprehending trial proceedings.

The court ordered her mental examination after the State successfully applied that she be tested after her lawyer indicated she was suffering from anxiety disorder and could not comprehend court proceedings.

Mamombe is being jointly charged with other activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, Lovejoy Chitengu, Stanley Manyenga and Obey Tererai Sithole on incitement or participating in a public gathering with intent to cause public violence.

Mamombe also faces another charge of allegedly faking abductions together with Chimbiri and Marova.

On the current case, the six allegedly staged an illegal demonstration in Warren Park, Harare, in May this year.

Prosecutor Mr Michael Reza yesterday told the court that they were expecting Mamombe to be examined by another medical doctor before commencement of trial.

“There is a court order in regard to the first accused (Mamombe) who is required to be seen by two medical practitioners. So far, she has been seen by one and we do not know when she will be seen by another doctor. In view of that, we seek a postponement of the matter to November 11,” he said.

Their lawyers, Obey Shava and Gift Mutisi, consented to the postponement.

They were, however, quick to apply for a temporary release of Sithole’s passport whom they said wanted to travel to South Africa for a human rights defenders’ conference slated for November 8 to 14.

Mr Reza opposed to the release of the passport saying there was no need for the release of the passport since he was not representing any organisation.

Mr Nduna is expected to make a ruling today.

On May 13 around 12.30pm, the six teamed up with several others and went to gather at Warren Park 1 Shopping Centre in Harare and allegedly marched from the shopping centre going towards the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

According to the State, they displayed and waved placards, one of which was inscribed “Unlock us before we revolt”.

Further allegations are that the gang demonstrated against the extension of Covid-19 national lockdown and were later intercepted and dispersed by police.