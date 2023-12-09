Source: ED redeploys Mangudya, appoints new RBZ governor -Newsday Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa confirmed the changes in a statement this afternoon.

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed former FBC Holdings Limited Group chief executive officer John Mushayavanhu as new Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor after reassigning John Mangudya to head the controversial Mutapa Investment Fund.

“His Excellency the President has in terms of Section 8 (b) (1) of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act [Chapter 22:20] appointed Dr. John Panonetsa Mangudya to the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Mutapa Investment Fund. Dr. Mangudya’s 10-year term of office at the helm of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe ends on 30 April Dr. Mangudya shall be succeeded by Dr. John Mushayavanhu as Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe,” part of the statement read.

Mangudya’s ten-year term at the helm of RBZ was supposed to end in April next year after leading the central bank since 2014.