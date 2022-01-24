Source: Egodini to be handed over to BCC in April – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

TERRACOTTA Trading (Private) Limited company, a land developer contracted to construct Egodini Mall in Bulawayo, has promised to hand over the project to the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) in April this year.

The project has clocked more than seven years.

Terracotta director Thulani Moyo urged stakeholders to be patient, adding that the main challenge that stalled the project was that underground civil works required expertise.

He said the COVID-19 lockdown period also delayed the project.

However, Moyo said most of the underground civilworks had been completed while most of the work on the project was four months behind.

“Our projections are that we will complete the taxi rank in mid-April. Zupco taxis and Zupco buses will then come back on site and we will continue other works focusing on the informal traders, for phase 1A,” Moyo said.

“So much work has been done here on site. It’s just that it is underground civilworks, digging of trenches, laying of pipes, enabling works, putting in sewer lines and underground storm drains. It is actually a lot of work which needs engineers to pay attention to detail, and is actually more critical than the actual structure in the ground that people will be able to see. We call on stakeholders to exercise patience as we will be able to start actual building soon.”

Moyo said roadworks would commence on February 7, and are expected to be complete by March 22 this year, while work on the taxi rank islands will begin on March 7 and be completed on April 8.

Steelworks at the taxi rank commenced in August 2021, and work is expected to be complete by April 22.

“Vending stalls for informal traders will be built from February 14, and should be done by April 29. The area for informal traders which measures 7 250 square metres will be done from March 14 to May 13, while 98,7 tonnes of steelwork will be put up from January 10 to May 27, this year,” he said.

Other construction work at the site will include a Zupco rank to be built from March 7 to April 8.

Town clerk Christopher Dube said: “We urge residents of Bulawayo and other stakeholders to understand that at times, things do not go as planned with contracts changes may have to be made here and there. However, work is being done underground.”