Source: Ethiopian Airlines Launching Direct Flights Between London And Bulawayo – Pindula News

The Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it will next month launch a direct flight between London and Bulawayo, zimbabwe’s second-largest city.

In an exclusive statement to Sunday News, Ethiopian Airlines said:

We’re also delighted to announce that Ethiopian Airlines will start a direct flight to the vibrant city of Bulawayo effective from 30 October, and we believe this will make a breakthrough for the growth of economy and tourism of the city and reduce inconveniences of customers transiting to other cities for connection purposes.

Ethiopian Airlines is the fastest growing airline in Africa and envisages reaching 120 international destinations worldwide by the year 2025.

Zimbabwe has witnessed increased interest from various airlines in recent years, with some, including Emirates, increasing flight frequency while others, including Germany’s Eurowings Discover airline and RwandAir, have also entered the country’s air market.