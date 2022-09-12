Source: CCC Confirms Assault On Journalist Ruvimbo Muchenje, Issues Apology – Pindula News

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa has confirmed reports saying NewsHawks reporter, Ruvimbo Mildred Muchenje was Sunday assaulted by security personnel manning the party’s CCC thank you rally in Chinhoyi.

Ruvimbo had earlier confirmed with Pindula News that she had been assaulted.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, CCC national spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere said the incident was triggered by the explosion that was recorded at the scene. It is reported that suspected petrol bombs exploded at the scene. Said Mahere:

After the detonation of the explosives, the security team immediately intensified security at all entry points of the venue to safeguard against a further security breach inside the venue. The security team further had to manage the panicked crowd which was trying to run to safety. In the midst of this emergency response effort, a misunderstanding arose between journalist Ruvimbo Muchenje and one of our security officers leading to a regrettable incident of assault. Our communications team immediately stepped in to de-escalate the incident. We have since approached Ruvimbo Muchenje directly to offer our unreserved apology for the incident. She graciously accepted our apology. For the avoidance of doubt, we remain committed to ensuring a free and safe environment for journalists who cover our events.

She added that journalism is never a crime saying the party had learnt lessons from the incident and aims to improve its protocols to ensure such an incident does not happen again in the future.