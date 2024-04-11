Source: Ex -ministers’ fraud case deferred -Newsday Zimbabwe

Karoro, who is being charged along with his accomplice Lovejoy Ngove, was supposed to appear before Harare Magistrate Donald Ndirowei.

FORMER Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development deputy minister Douglas Karoro’s fraud case was yesterday postponed again.

The matter was deferred to May 8 for trial continuation.

According to the State, Karoro and Ngove, allegedly misappropriated agricultural inputs worth US$43 000 under the Presidential Inputs Scheme in 2022.

The inputs were meant to benefit farmers in Mbire constituency.

Karoro allegedly collected seed from Ngove on several occasions using his vehicles and having the seed marked on the dispatch vouchers as for the needy in the constituency.

The two allegedly converted the farming inputs to their own use.

Ngove was allegedly found in possession of maize seed at his house at GMB Mushumbi Pools.

GMB is said to have lost US$18 030 worth of maize seed due to Karoro and Ngove’s illicit deals.

It is further alleged that in March 2022, Karoro and Ngove allegedly met at Mahuwe shopping centre in Mushumbi Pools to seize vegetable seed kits.

On March 23, 2022, Karoro allegedly received 5 000 vegetable combo kits comprising seed for rape, onion, texas grano, carrots nantes which he was supposed to hand over to GMB Mushumbi Pools depot under the Presidential Inputs Scheme.

Karoro and Ngove allegedly did not deliver the vegetable combo kits and converted them to their own use with Ngove reportedly ordering his subordinates to enter fraudulent details in the records.

GMB was prejudiced of about US$25 000 worth of seed due to the alleged misrepresentation.