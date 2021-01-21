Source: Fantan, Levels and Dhama granted bail – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY MIRRIAM MANGWAYA

Convicted Chillspot Records duo of Arnold “Fantan” Kamudyariwa and DJ Levels (real name Tafadzwa Kadzimwe) along with show promoter Simbarashe Chanachimwe, aka Dhama, have been granted $10 000 bail pending appeal by Judge Justice Davison Foroma.

In passing his ruling, Foroma said the trio are not a flight risk.

The trio have been ordered to continue residing at their Matapi residences and to report once every fortnight at Matapi Police Station.

The trio were convicted for violating Covid-19 regulations by organizing a New Year’s Eve bash which was attended by thousands at Mbare Matapi Flats.