Farm invaders jailed

0

Source: Farm invaders jailed – The Standard

FIVE men have been jailed for unlawfully occupying part of a farm in Hurungwe district for a period of two years without legal permits.

Itai Mwale (42), Misheck Mwale (36), Richard Ziwonye (42), Portigiter Mwaze (40) and Isaac Dabvu (33) ignored several eviction notices at Bonanza Farm in Tengwe.

The farm was gazetted for resettlement under the A1 model scheme.

The five erected various structures, and engaged in farming activities on the farm.

They were found guilty of occupying gazetted land without permits or offer letters from the Lands ministry when they appeared at the Karoi magistrates court last week.

They were ordered to vacate the property before January 31, 2025.

They were sentenced to four months in jail.

Related posts:

  1. Harare woman grabs estate of late ‘boyfriend’
  2. Guard taken to court for causing fire that destroyed Mbare Musika 
  3. Lawyer fined for abuse of trust funds
  4. Woman Steals US$24 000 From Employer Moments After Armed Robbery
  5. Court defers indictment of suspected serial killer
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *