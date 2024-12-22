Source: Farm invaders jailed – The Standard

FIVE men have been jailed for unlawfully occupying part of a farm in Hurungwe district for a period of two years without legal permits.

Itai Mwale (42), Misheck Mwale (36), Richard Ziwonye (42), Portigiter Mwaze (40) and Isaac Dabvu (33) ignored several eviction notices at Bonanza Farm in Tengwe.

The farm was gazetted for resettlement under the A1 model scheme.

The five erected various structures, and engaged in farming activities on the farm.

They were found guilty of occupying gazetted land without permits or offer letters from the Lands ministry when they appeared at the Karoi magistrates court last week.

They were ordered to vacate the property before January 31, 2025.

They were sentenced to four months in jail.