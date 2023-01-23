Source: Fire destroys Beitbridge Hospital theatre | The Herald (Local News)

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Property worth an estimated US$3,5 million was destroyed by fire at the Beitbridge district referral hospital when fire broke out in the theatre room.

The fire was first spotted by an operating theatre nurse as she prepared the theatre room to start operations.

She then alerted the hospital management who called in the Beitbridge Fire services.

“This is devastating. We are now carrying out the bill of quantities to ascertain the quantum of damages to the equipment, infrastructure and consumables. An update will be made available at a later stage, ” said the District Medical Officer, Dr Lenos Samhere.