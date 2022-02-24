Source: Five people killed in gas explosion | The Herald

5 members of the Gozhora family were burnt after a gas tank explosion in Retreat Waterfalls

Crime Reporter

FIVE people, a couple and their three children were killed last night after a gas exploded in a room they were sleeping in Eyestone, Waterfalls.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 pm.

It is suspected that the owner of the house was in the business of selling gas to people in and around the area.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said he was still getting the details of the incident.