Source: Government Lifts Ban On Kombis – Pindula News

The government has allowed commuter omnibuses (kombis) back on the roads after banning them in early 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Statutory Instrument 213A of 2022 promulgated on 21 December 2022, the ban on kombis has been lifted with immediate effect. Reads the Statutory Instrument: