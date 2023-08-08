Source: Free burial for Insimbi ZeZhwane members –Newsday Zimbabwe

Other band members who were seriously injured have been moved to Mpilo Central Hospital from St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane.

KINGDOMBLUE Funerals has pledged to provide free funeral services for two late members of Insimbi ZeZhwane, who died in a road accident on Saturday.

The accident, which claimed the life of the band’s co-owner Elvis “Ma Eli” Mathe and drummer Thembinkosi “Maviri” Mpofu, happened near Fatima High School along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.

NewsDay Life & Style has been informed that the funeral proceedings will include a memorial service at Bulawayo City Hall, followed by a mini service at Tsholotsho Business Centre before heading to Magalela Tsholotsho for the burial.

KingdomBlue Funerals chief executive officer Brilliant Ncube said the loss of Insimbi ZeZhwane band members was devastating, hence the two deserved a dignified send-off.

“As KingdomBlue Funerals we extend our heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and loved ones of Elvis and Thembinkosi. We understand the immense burden they now bear, and in light of this tragic event, we have pledged to provide full funeral services for both Insimbi ZeZhwane band members,” he said.

“We are committed to ensuring that they receive a royal and dignified send-off that befits their extraordinary contributions to the arts. The funeral arrangements will include a memorial service at the City Hall in Bulawayo, followed by a mini service at Tsholotsho Business Centre enroute to Magalela Tsholotsho for burial.”

He added: “They [Ma Eli and Maviri] were not just remarkable musicians, they were also beacons of hope for the Matabeleland arts community. Their immense talent and dedication were evident in their promising careers, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing them and experiencing their music.”

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) said the death of Ma Eli and Maviri left a void in the music community and the hearts of their devoted fans.

“The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Elvis Mathe and Thembinkosi Mpofu. Our sympathies also extend to all the band members’ families who have been affected by this untimely and unfortunate situation. We wish the remaining band members speedy recovery,” NACZ director Nicholas Moyo said.

Insimbi ZeZhwane band started recording in 2015 and to date, boasts a total of seven albums which include Iseqa Mgwaqo, Inhlanzi Encane, Sizalendaba, Dikidiki, Inganekwane, Impande Yeminyela and Imbemba.

The Insimbi ZeZhwane has had a tremendous impact on the local music scene having won several awards, including the Bulawayo Arts Awards and being nominated for the Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba Act and the Outstanding Song of the Year for their song Imbemba at this year’s Zimbabwe Music Awards.

With Ma Eli at the helm, Insimbi ZeZhwane created unique Rhumba sound which brought it instant recognition becoming the most sought-after Rhumba band for live performances in the Matabeleland region and Bulawayo.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.