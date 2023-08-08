Source: Maruwa focused on title fight –Newsday Zimbabwe

DeMbare failed to take advantage of Highlanders’ draw against ZPC Kariba on Saturday after being held to a goalless draw by Hwange at Barbourfields the next day.

DYNAMOS coach Hebert Maruwa has not lost hope of toppling Highlanders at the apex of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, despite the nine-point gap between the two giants with 16 rounds of matches left in the season.

DeMbare failed to take advantage of Highlanders’ draw against ZPC Kariba on Saturday after being held to a goalless draw by Hwange at Barbourfields the next day.

Maruwa believes his side is in the race for this season’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

After the 5-1 drubbing of Yadah at the same venue last weekend, the Glamour Boys were a pale shadow of themselves against Hwange, playing below par and wasting several scoring opportunities.

That result left them stuck on position four and they will be hoping Highlanders, who are unbeaten so far this season, can drop more points.

“If you look at our last seven games, we won four, drew two and lost one, so with the competition we are having in this league, I think we are okay. Every team plays for a reason at this stage of the season. Some are fighting to avoid relegation, others want to win the league,” Maruwa said.

“It is not all that easy and at the same time, we are changing the team almost every week. In terms of rotation, we are doing well.

“We are in the top four. We just need to pick up points and you never know what will happen at the end of the season.”

In their match against Yadah, DeMbare missed five key players through injury and suspension.

It was the same again on Sunday when the same number of players was unavailable.

Skipper Frank Makarati featured in that game, but was missing in the game against Hwange.

Left-back Elvis Moyo picked a red card in the Yadah game and was out of action on Sunday against Chipangano, while impressive defensive linkman Tanaka Shandirwa bounced back after missing the Miracle Boys game.

Finland-bound Elton Chikona has played well so far and the Glamour Boys will definitely miss him when he eventually leaves for Europe.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, on the second spot with 33 points and Manica Diamonds, on 32 points, are keeping up the chase on Highlanders after posting victories at the weekend.

Ngezi Platinum dismissed Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 at Baobab on Saturday, while Manica dispatched struggling Caps United 2-0 at Gibbo on Sunday.

Chicken Inn and FC Platinum were the fall guys at the weekend, with the GameCocks succumbing to Sheasham, while Pure Platinum Play champions fell to Simba Bhora, both sides losing in front of their home crowds.

Black Rhinos, Cranborne Bullets and Yadah are all stuck in the relegation mud.