Source: Fundira appointed NSSA board chairperson –Newsday Zimbabwe

Newly-appointed NSSA board chairperson Emmanuel Anesu Fundira

PUBLIC Service minister Paul Mavima yesterday appointed Emmanuel Anesu Fundira as the new board chairperson for the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

His appointment follows the resignation of Percy Toriro as chairperson in March before the expiry of his term.

Toriro became the fifth person to leave the board of Zimbabwe’s wealthiest State-owned pension fund in seven years.

He was facing dismissal.

“I am pleased to be here today, to announce the appointment of Dr Emmanuel Anesu Fundira as a substantive member and chairperson of the board of directors of NSSA,” Mavima said.

“His appointment is with immediate effect and is based on several consultative processes and good recommendations on his qualifications and experience related to the work that NSSA does.”

He added: “Fundira’s appointment comes at a time as we await the outcome of the recently-concluded forensic audit. His work will, therefore, be cut out as the board and management of NSSA work on addressing findings from the audit.”

Fundira will be deputised by Merjury Chiyemba.

Other NSSA board members are Timothy Nherudzo, Grace Mathe, Tarusenga Chitemerere, Shepherd Mundondo, George Anthony Chigora, Cliford Matorera (ex-officio), current general manager Arthur Manase (ex-officio) and Chipo Ndudzo.

In his acceptance speech, Fundira admitted the challenges ahead.

“It’s not an easy task but it’s a task which I am determined to do,” he said.

“I am a straight shooter and believe me I will not be able to tolerate anything which is different from what we are pronouncing as an organisation. It will be just honourable for a leader to say no I have failed this is my time to part ways.”