Govt gives employees 15 Oct deadline to get Covid-19 jab 

The Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga has given civil servants up to October 15, 2021, to get their Covid-19 vaccination or risk having their salaries withdrawn.

This is according to Statutory Instrument (SI)234 of 2021.

“Every member of the public service shall be fully vaccinated and any member not so vaccinated shall be barred from the workspace after the 15th October 2021, and not paid while he or she is so barred,” reads part of the SI.

The SI also states that those who refuse to be fully vaccinated shall be subject to disciplinary proceedings on the basis that they failed to obey a lawful instrument.

Chiwenga added that those who have valid excuses not to have been vaccinated by 15 October, will have to do so by 31 December 2021.

“Provided that if the head of Ministry or head of department is satisfied that any member of the Public service is employed in that Ministry of department has a reasonable excuse for not being fully vaccinated by the 15th of October, 2021 (which excuse shall be recorded in writing and promptly notified by the head concerned may in relation to that member extend the vaccine mandate to no later than the 31stc December 2021,” said the SI.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, 14 367 people received their first dose bringing the cumulative for the first dose to 2 976 512 while 24 855 people received their second dose bringing cumulative for the second dose to 2 106 898.