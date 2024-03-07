Source: Gweru sets deadline for master plan – The Southern Eye

GWERU City Council has set June 30 this year as the deadline for the local authority to have a master plan that ensures proper planning and expansion of the Midlands provincial capital.

Speaking at a recent ordinary council meeting, acting town clerk Livingston Churu said council would channel some of the devolution funds towards the master plan.

“As a local authority we have set June 30 as the deadline for the city’s master plan,” Churu said.

“Part of the devolution funds for this year will go towards the master plan. The master plan also has to incorporate peri-urban settlements such as Woodlands and Tatenda Park.”

Churu said council was consulting Vungu Rural District Council to incorporate peri-urban settlements within Gweru’s master plan, but under the jurisdiction of the rural council.

Peri-urban settlements owe Gweru council money for water and other services.

Gweru council has over the years repeatedly indicated that the rapid expansion of peri-urban settlements is heavily impacting on provision of water and sewage services.

Council said the mushrooming peri-urban suburbs was putting pressure on mainly water and sewage infrastructure and attributed this to the absence of an operational master plan.

Town planning experts said council needed to come up with a long-term plan to address the haphazard growth of the city, given the growing population and infrastructure.