Harare man who duped Nyasa Air of US$1, 5 million arrested at court

0

Source: Harare man who duped Nyasa Air of US$1, 5 million arrested at court –Newsday Zimbabwe

Harare Magistrates Court

A Harare man who allegedly duped Nyasa Air Charter in botched US$1, 5 million partnership deal was arrested at the Harare Magistratse Court  this morning on a pending warrant of arrest.

James Landon is also accused of threatening the Nyasa Air Charter representative Adam Woodington in violation of his bail conditions, leading  to the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

Police officers who had been searching for him to effect the court order found him hidden in a Honda Fit vehicle inside the court premises.

More to follow……

Related posts:

  1. Lawyer reprimanded for lying in court 
  2. Review Dangerous Drugs Act, CSO urges govt 
  3. Prisoners murder fellow inmate 
  4. 28 people lose over $7,4 million to fraudsters 
  5. Two businessmen duped US$1,5m property
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *