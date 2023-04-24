Source: Harare man who duped Nyasa Air of US$1, 5 million arrested at court –Newsday Zimbabwe

Harare Magistrates Court

A Harare man who allegedly duped Nyasa Air Charter in botched US$1, 5 million partnership deal was arrested at the Harare Magistratse Court this morning on a pending warrant of arrest.

James Landon is also accused of threatening the Nyasa Air Charter representative Adam Woodington in violation of his bail conditions, leading to the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

Police officers who had been searching for him to effect the court order found him hidden in a Honda Fit vehicle inside the court premises.

More to follow……