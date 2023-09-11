Harare’s bridal rental shop – in pictures | Art and design

For more than a decade, Daphne Siwardi has run a bridal rental shop out of a rusty old green caravan outside a Harare courthouse, offering cheap and speedy wedding goods and services to spouses in need

Lovebirds in a rush to tie the knot and lifelong partners wanting to make things official on the cheap need not to worry in Zimbabwe. A rusty old green caravan parked outside a Harare courthouse holds the keys to a dream last-minute wedding. For more than a decade, Daphne Siwardi has run a bridal rental shop out of the white-roofed van, offering wedding dresses, bouquets, decorations, and speedy make-up and hairdressing services to spouses in need

John Wessels/Agence France Presse via Getty Images

Daphne Siwardi with a bouquet in her bridal rental shop at the magistrates court in Harare
Daphne Siwardi in profile holding a white bouquet in the doorway of her green caravan parked in the red sand outside Harare magistrates court
Wedding dresses hang inside bridal rental shop
Wedding dresses backlit against a window of the caravan
Martha Gutsa chooses a wedding dress
Martha Gutsa inspects wedding dress behind a green curtain inside the caravan
Memory gets a wedding gown fitted
Daphne adjusts Memory's veil as she stands in a wedding dress
Memory poses for a portrait after her fitting
Memory poses in her dress with blue bouquet, shot through a net curtain inside the caravan
Bridesmaids wait outside bridal rental shop
Two women in blue dresses stand holding their bags, seen through a window of the caravan
Memory poses for a portrait
Memory poses inside a caravan wearing a wedding dress with lace bodice and holding a blue bouquet of flowers
Women pick out a bouquet inside the bridal rental shop
Three smiling women crowd inside the caravan, one holding a yellow bouquet
A bride and groom enter the wedding gown rental shop
A woman wearing a white wedding dress steps into the caravan, holding a blue bouquet and followed by a man in a blue suit and a woman in a blue dress
A bride laughs after her wedding fitting inside the bridal rental shop
A laughing women seen through a curtain parting
A groom leaves the wedding gown rental shop
A man wearing a dark blue three-piece suit and holding a white document steps out of the caravan, flanked by two women in dark blue waiting outside
A bride wears a wedding gown outside the magistrates court in Harare
A bride stands holding a blue bouquet flanked by a small group standing and seated at tables under a corrugated iron awning

 

