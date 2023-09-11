For more than a decade, Daphne Siwardi has run a bridal rental shop out of a rusty old green caravan outside a Harare courthouse, offering cheap and speedy wedding goods and services to spouses in need
Source: Harare’s bridal rental shop – in pictures | Art and design | The Guardian
Lovebirds in a rush to tie the knot and lifelong partners wanting to make things official on the cheap need not to worry in Zimbabwe. A rusty old green caravan parked outside a Harare courthouse holds the keys to a dream last-minute wedding. For more than a decade, Daphne Siwardi has run a bridal rental shop out of the white-roofed van, offering wedding dresses, bouquets, decorations, and speedy make-up and hairdressing services to spouses in need
