As opposition councillor is charged over the same offence

Source: High court ends Muthombeni’s week long detention over anti-Mnangagwa slur – The Zimbabwean

HIGH Court Judge Justice Neville Wamambo on Monday 6 July 2020 ended

the week-long detention of Ephraim Muthombeni, the Director of

Masvingo Centre for Research Advocacy and Community Development

(MACRAD), who was arrested last month and charged with undermining

authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Justice Wamambo set Muthombeni free after he had been denied bail on

Monday 29 June 2020 by Masvingo Magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu, who ruled

that the 28 year-old MACRAD leader is a flight risk and could escape

from standing trial.

In setting Muthombeni free, Justice Wamambo ordered him to pay bail

amounting to RTGS$1 000 and to report once every month at Masvingo

Police Station and to continue residing at his given residential

address and not to interfere with witnesses until his matter is

finalised.

Muthombeni, who was represented by Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers

for Human Rights (ZLHR), was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police

(ZRP) members on Sunday 28 June 2020 and charged with undermining

authority of or insulting President Mnangagwa as defined in section

33(2)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutors alleged that Muthombeni faulted President Mnangagwa during

an address to some commuters, who were queuing and waiting to board a

state-owned Zimbabwe United Passenger Company bus, for presiding over

Zimbabwe’s agonising economic crisis and demanding that the ZANU PF

party leader resigns.

Muthombeni is alleged to have uttered the words; “Murikuona kumira

kwamakaita pa queue imhosva ya President E.D Mnangagwa arikukwidza ma

prices e fuel achiba mari nevana vake. E.D must go,” which if loosely

translated means; “You are suffering as a result of President

Mnangagwa’s poor leadership and corruption committed by himself and

his children and his failure to stem fuel price hikes and he should

resign.”

Meanwhile, ZRP members on Monday 6 July 2020 arrested Godfrey

Kurauone, the Councillor for Ward 4 in Masvingo Urban constituency and

charged him with undermining authority of or insulting President

Mnangagwa as defined in section 33(2)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act.

The law enforcement agents charged that the 33 year-old Kurauone

accused President Mnangagwa during an address to some commuters, who

were queuing and waiting to board a state-owned Zimbabwe United

Passenger Company bus, of leading a corrupt administration and hence

should resign.

Kurauone, who is represented by Mureri of ZLHR, is alleged to have

uttered the words; “Let’s us unite and remove this corrupt government

and Mnangagwa. President Mnangagwa and his criminals must go.”

Kurauone is scheduled to appear at Masvingo Magistrates Court on

Tuesday 7 July 2020.