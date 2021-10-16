Source: High Court frees land developer – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE High Court has released land developer Felix Munyaradzi from remand in a case in which he was accused of defeating the course of justice.

The complainant in the matter was police Commissioner Erasmus Makodza.

Munyaradzi had challenged his placement on remand after being accused of interfering with witnesses in the case Makodza had reported him for fraud.

Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guvuriro had dismissed the application challenging placement on remand, forcing Munyaradzi to seek a review of her ruling.

But Justice David Mangota ordered that Muchuchuti-Guvuriro’s ruling be set aside.

“It is ordered that the decision of the first respondent (Muchuchuti-Guvuriro) delivered on the 20th March 2021 under CRB HRE 1893/21 be and is hereby reviewed and set aside. The placement of the applicant on remand be and is hereby revoked and each party to bear its own costs,” Justice Mangota ruled.

Allegations were that sometime in July 2020, Makodza made a report of fraud against Munyaradzi after he resold stand number 1315 Sandton Mt Hampden, Harare, which he had sold to the complainant.

Munyaradzi was arrested and taken to court, where he was released on bail by the High Court.

His bail conditions were not to interfere with State witnesses, but according to the State, in January this year, on a date unknown to the prosecutor, Munyaradzi allegedly sent some people including Shadreck Homera to influence the complainant to withdraw the charges and have an out of court settlement in the fraud case.

Justice Mangota absolved Munyaradzi.

Last week, Munyaradzi was also acquitted by the High Court on a charge of bribery.