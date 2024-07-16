Source: ‘Hopley youth at risk of drug abuse’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

The findings further highlighted that most of the drugs consumed in Hopley are either locally manufactured or smuggled from other countries such as South Africa, Mozambique, Zambia or Malawi, among others.

SCORES of youths aged between 14 and 25 in Harare’s sprawling suburb of Hopley are at high risk of drug abuse due to poor and unstable backgrounds, a latest research has established.

Findings that were made during the launch of the Feminist Community-led research conducted by ActionAid Zimbabwe as well as the launch of Unpacking of the National Drug and Substance Abuse Plan in Harare last week indicated that drug abuse is also affecting schoolchildren.

“The teenagers and young adults in Hopley aged between 14 and 25 years, including schoolchildren, have been identified as the most vulnerable section of the population, especially those from poor and unstable backgrounds,” the report read.

“An intricate web of powerful individuals, corrupt police operatives and community vendors, including those who own tuckshops known as gazzas, were identified as the vehicle peddling drugs and substances Hopley,” the findings stated.

“The respondents indicated the key drivers of drug and substance abuse and among these included relieving stress against poverty and unemployment. Other common drivers highlighted included peer pressure, broken families, emotional and physical abuse and curiosity, often resulting in addiction.”

A World Health Organisation 2019 report categorically stated that Zimbabwe has the highest rate of 15 to 19-year-olds engaging in heavy “episodic drinking” in Africa, with 70,7% of males and 54,5% of females participating.

Speaking on the same event, Harare Metropolitan Affairs and Devolution minister Charles Tavengwa said drug and substance abuse was a pervasive global challenge, with Zimbabwe facing its own unique set of complexities.

“The nation grapples with a multifaceted problem, encompassing both illicit substances and the misuse of prescription drugs. This issue is deeply intertwined with social, economic and health factors, impacting individuals, communities and the nation as whole,” he said.

ActionAid Zimbabwe women’s rights and economic justice manager Rumbidzayi Makoni said there was need for quick intervention to end the scourge.

“There is a need for a multi-disciplinary approach to substance abuse in order to have healthy communities,” she said.

“We must continue to forge effective partnerships with all the sectors of society in mobilising communities behind the vision of a drug free society and put education and awareness and community engagement programmes at the centre of our strategies.”