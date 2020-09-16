“I am being terrorised and abused in prison,” Sikhala tells Nehanda TV – VIDEO

MDC Alliance vice chairman Job Sikhala appeared in High Court on Monday shackled with unpolished rusty leg irons with rough sharp edges abrazing his feet and cuffs locked around his wrists.

Upon being asked how he was being treated in prison, Sikhala in a cool composed metallic voice responded: “They are terrorising me everyday, and the abuse has been extended to some officials.”

High Court Justice Erica Ndewere later reserved judgement on Sikhala’s bail appeal who was facing charges for inciting public violence.