Source: Illegal vendors troop back at Mupedzanhamo Market road servitude | The Herald
Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter
Illegal vendors have trooped back around Mupedzanhamo Market area in Mbare, Harare, encroaching the road servitude and causing congestion.
A visit at the site this morning showed that the illegal traders, mostly selling second hand clothes bales, commonly referred to as mabhero were displaying their wares while encroaching on both the road and its servitude.
Some of the traders were also not wearing face masks and there was no social distancing.
Illegal vendors troop back at Mupedzanhamo Market road servitude
Newer PostTwo new high court judges sworn-in
COMMENTS