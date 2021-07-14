Illegal vendors troop back at Mupedzanhamo Market road servitude

0

Source: Illegal vendors troop back at Mupedzanhamo Market road servitude | The Herald

Illegal vendors troop back at Mupedzanhamo Market road servitude
Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

Illegal vendors have trooped back around Mupedzanhamo Market area in Mbare, Harare, encroaching the road servitude and causing congestion.


A visit at the site this morning showed that the illegal traders, mostly selling second hand clothes bales, commonly referred to as mabhero were displaying their wares while encroaching on both the road and its servitude.

Some of the traders were also not wearing face masks and there was no social distancing.

