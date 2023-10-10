Source: “I’m Not President Of Any Political Party”, Biti Responds To Tshabangu

Former Harare East MP Tendai Biti (CCC) has distanced himself from an announcement by the party’s self-proclaimed Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu that he (Biti) has taken over as co-president of the party alongside Welshman Ncube.

Tshabangu on Tuesday, 10 October issued a statement in which he said CCC president Nelson Chamisa has been expelled from the party.

He said Chamisa had been dismissed from the party for embezzlement of party funds, personalisation of the party, collaboration with ZANU PF and former ZANU PF members, and the imposition of candidates resulting in the loss of some constituencies and wards throughout the country, among other charges. Tshabangu added: