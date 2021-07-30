Immigrant fears for his life as he awaits deportation to Zimbabwe

Source: Immigrant fears for his life as he awaits deportation to Zimbabwe – Voice Online

Christoper Arundel, who is being held in the Brook House Immigration Removal Centre, has no scheduled date for his deportation and is struggling to cope mentally and physically.

Following an outbreak of Covid-19 outbreak in the accommodation, only 14 of the 50 scheduled passengers have been being flown to Zimbabwe which remains a red listed country, while Christopher and many others are still awaiting their outcomes.

The aspiring footballer claims he has not been provided with adequate support and endured four days without eating living in a room with no windows at the detention centre.

“I couldn’t eat. My belly was just upside down and that’s part of my anxiety and my problems with stomach turns and can’t really eat anything,” the 26 year-old told My London.

After Christopher’s mother voice her concerns with living conditions at the centre, he was eventually seen by a mental health worker.

An appointment was eventually booked for Christopher, however, he believes it was too late and could have succumbed to his “depressive states” during that time.

Speaking to My London, Christopher’s mother expressed how she is worried constantly about her son’s mental health.

Christopher believes he also caught Covid-19 during the outbreak at the centre, which only caused his overall health to deteriorate and were not able to access Covid tests when he and others began displaying symptoms.

Zita Holbourne, the National Chair of activist charity BARAC (Black Activists Rising Against Cuts), is leading the campaign to help Christopher stay in the UK and reunite with his mother and two siblings. S

She said: “People are held in prison like conditions but unlike prison where you know how long you will be there, there is uncertainty in detention and the added stress of being possibly deported when you do leave.