Source: Iran ambassador meets Speaker | The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Iran’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Abbas Navazani has this morning paid a courtesy call on Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda at Parliament building in Harare.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Ambassador Navazani said they discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.

The issues include boosting trade and economic ties and the illegal US sanctions imposed on the two countries.