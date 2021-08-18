Source: It’s Blasphemy To Think War Veterans Will Let Chamisa Rule Zimbabwe – Charamba – Lite News by Pindula

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba said the ruling ZANU PF will not hand over power to MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa no matter what.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Charamba said President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his generation did not go to war so that they will hand over the country to Chamisa on a silver platter. Wrote Charamba:

Kwaa kufunga kuti madhara ehondo anongopfeka hovhorosi kuti Chamisa agotonga hake??? Imika imi, ityai Mwari!!!! Do you think these war veterans just wear overalls so that Chamisa can govern? Come on, revere God!!!! [laughing emoji]

It is not clear what prompted Charamba to make the remarks but MDC Alliance leaders have expressed optimism that the party can win elections in Zimbabwe following veteran Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema’s victory in the presidential election held on Thursday.

Hichilema, who Charamba labelled a sellout before his win, was contesting for the presidency for the sixth time.

Soon after the Electoral Commission of Zambia declared Hichilema the President-Elect, the MDC Alliance was quick to congratulate him, with the party’s Secretary for International Relations, Gladys Kudzaishe Hlatywayo, saying:

This election victory is a triumph for democracy in light of the growing authoritarian consolidation we have witnessed in countries such as Zimbabwe and Swaziland. The UPND is our sister party and we have exchanged notes over the years to further the cause of democracy and good governance in our respective nations. We draw many lessons from the Zambian story.

Responding to Charamba’s tweet, prominent journalist and filmmaker Hopewell Chin’ono said Charamba is not intelligent. Said Chin’ono: