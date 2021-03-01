JUST IN: Three escape after car burnt to a shell

0

Source: JUST IN: Three escape after car burnt to a shell | The Herald

JUST IN: Three escape after car burnt to a shell

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau
Three people escaped unhurt after a Kwekwe bound Opel Corsa vehicle was burnt to a shell after it caught fire on impact when its driver encroached onto an oncoming lane resulting in head-on collision.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident incident which occurred just outside Kwekwe along the Gweru-Kwekwe highway on Saturday morning.

Two people including the driver who were in the Corsa escaped unhurt while the driver of the other vehicle, a Nissan hard body was also unscratched.

Related posts:

  1. Creative sector challenged to invest in arts, culture
  2. Grain producer prices, incentives unveiled
  3. Zimplats, Caledonia set 2021 tone 
  4. Dangarembga seeks bail relaxation 
  5. More frontline workers vaccinated
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *