Source: Kwekwe irrigation infrastructure obsolete – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

KWEKWE district development coordinator Fortune Mpungu says most of the irrigation schemes in the district were not able to meaningfully contribute to the country’s food security due to aging infrastructure.

“Ageing infrastructure has hampered progress in most of our irrigation schemes in the district,” Mpungu told Southern Eye in an interview.

“This has a risk on our livelihoods because as a district, we cannot sustainably contribute to the country’s food security.”

Mpungu, however, said efforts were being made to rehabilitate some of the irrigation schemes to boost production.

“I want to commend efforts by government in rehabilitating some of our irrigation schemes in the district because some of these irrigation schemes have potential to provide livelihoods to the whole district.”

According to Mpungu, the rehabilitation of Kwekwe’s Exchange Irrigation Scheme was 100% complete and now awaits commissioning.