Lavish 81st birthday celebration for Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe’s first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa threw a birthday celebration for her husband, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Friday evening at State House in Harare.

Mnangagwa, who turned 81 on Friday, celebrated with a lavish birthday dinner surrounded by family, government officials and dignitaries.

He received gifts of paintings, an antique Saint Petersburg Imperial porcelain plate and, from his sons, an all-expenses paid fishing trip on which they will join him.

Mnangagwa’s daughters-in-law gifted him a three-tier cake, with each tier significant — the first represented the president’s farm, the second “special moments in the president’s life” and the third his “determination overcoming trials and tribulations”.

The attendees, who were dressed to the nines, danced and sang along to Stevie Wonder’s Happy Birthday, while wishing Mnangagwa well.

The president said he felt “humbled” and thanked everyone who attended the celebration.