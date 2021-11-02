Source: Law punishing sanctions promoters justified-Manzou | The Herald

Ambassador Manzou

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Foreign Affairs and International Trade permanent secretary Ambassador James Manzou has defended calls for the enactment of a law penalising unpatriotic individuals who call for the imposition of sanctions against the country.

Ambassador Manzou said this Tuesday when he appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade to respond to a petition to Parliament by the Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Trust for the promulgation of laws criminalising actions that promote sanctions against the country.

He said progressive countries across the world had similar laws protecting the interests of their respective nations.

Ambassador Manzou said the findings of the UN Special Rapporteur on adverse effects of the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, Professor Elena Douhan following her visit to the country, had laid bare the illegality of the embargo against the country.