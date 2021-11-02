ZLHR statement on international day to end impunity for crimes against journalists 

ON International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) calls upon the public to condemn impunity for crimes against journalists in Zimbabwe and the rest of the world.

ZLHR also calls upon the authorities to adopt reform measures to

prevent attacks and violence against journalists, and to investigate

all crimes against journalists and prosecute all perpetrators to

promote justice and accountability.

The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

is celebrated every year on 2 November. It is an opportunity for

everyone to publicly condemn impunity for crimes against journalists

and a chance to demand the prosecution of perpetrators of these crimes

by governments around the world. The 2021 International Day to End

Impunity for Crimes against Journalists seeks to emphasise the

instrumental role of prosecutorial services in investigating and

prosecuting crimes and threats of violence against journalists.

Journalists play an instrumental role in the effective functioning of

democratic governments. They promote access to information which

enables citizens to demand and assert all their civil, political,

social, economic and cultural rights. In sharing information,

journalists also enhance accountability as they empower people with

information. They inform the general populace of the decisions and or

actions or omissions of the executive and legislature.

All over the world, journalists and members of the media are

vulnerable to attacks and violence, there is a disturbing trend of

threats, killings, arrests of journalists, despite their vital

importance in democracies. These attacks have a detrimental effect on

the effective functioning of democracies, freedom of expression and

access to information. Violence against journalists has a chilling

effect on society and the journalists themselves. The heinous crimes

against journalists are seldom investigated by the authorities and

many perpetrators of these crimes and attacks are rarely brought to

justice.

In Zimbabwe, journalists have regrettably not been immune to some of

these attacks. Journalists have been exposed to arbitrary detention,

arrest and prosecution, assaults, harassment, abductions, confiscation

of their tools of trade and other equipment and threats of unspecified

action. There has also been a disturbing culture of impunity for

attacks and crimes against journalists which serves to embolden

perpetrators and encourages them to continue with their evil acts.

Journalists have often been victimised for their work in ensuring that

the authorities remain accountable to the public. ZLHR has provided

legal support to several journalists who have been targeted when

carrying out their journalistic work. These include but is not limited

to Hopewell Chin’ono, Kumbirai Mafunda, Edgar Gweshe, Leopold

Munhende, Thomas Madhuku, Nyashadzashe Ndoro, Robert Tapfumaneyi,

Marshal Bwanya, Gaddaffi Wells, Adrian Matutu, Tongai Mwenje, Tinashe

Muringai and Desmond Munemo among others.

ZLHR remains concerned that the authorities are failing to fully

recognise that journalists play an invaluable role in exposing human

rights violations, corruption and other illegal activities by state

and non-state actors. Equally compelling is the failure by the

prosecutorial authorities to take any appropriate action to hold all

perpetrators of these illegal attacks accountable for their crimes.

On this International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against

Journalists, ZLHR reminds the authorities that ending impunity for

crimes against journalists is essential for the protection of the

rights to freedom of expression and access to information that enables

the enjoyment of all other rights.

Further, ZLHR reminds the government of Zimbabwe to implement the

recommendations made by the African Commission on Human and Peoples’

Rights (African Commission) on 7 August 2020 in the Resolution on the

Human Rights Situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe – ACHPR/Res. 443

(LXVI) 2020. The African Commission specifically called on the

government to guarantee protection of the rights of amongst other

players; journalists including from arbitrary arrest and detention.

Res.443 also calls on the government of Zimbabwe to ensure that

measures taken by its law enforcement agents do not lead to violations

of fundamental rights and freedoms, including expression, association

and assembly.

On this International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against

Journalists, ZLHR calls upon:

• The public to condemn all acts of impunity for crimes against

journalists in Zimbabwe and the rest of the world;

• The government of Zimbabwe to implement the recommendations made by

the African Commission in Resolution 443.

• The authorities to adopt measures designed to prevent attacks and

violence against journalists and other members of the media;

• The authorities to investigate all crimes against journalists and

prosecute all perpetrators in order to promote justice and

accountability.