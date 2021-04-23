Source: Law Society president lays out vision – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By Desmond Chingarande

NEWLY-ELECTED Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) president Wellington Magaya says his executive would during the duration of its term prioritise maintaining the integrity of the profession and protecting the public from being fleeced by errant lawyers.

Magaya said the LSZ was aware of the challenges faced by its members, but would strive to balance the challenges and the integrity of the profession.

“During my tenure, we want to prioritise maintaining the integrity of the legal profession as well as strive to improve efficiencies at policy and operational levels,” Magaya said at a media cocktail in Harare last Friday.

He said lawyers were facing so many challenges in the course of their duty, including harassment and arrest on trumped-up

charges.

“As a law society, we believe an accused person is innocent until proven guilty by the court of law. Some of our members are on remand facing various allegations but we wait for the court of law to deal with the matter although we do our independent investigation and recommendations,” Magaya said.

Magaya, a senior partner at Coghlan Welsh & Guest, is being deputised by Rumbidzai Matambo.

The pair was elected at the first council meeting of the year held on February 1, and will serve for two years up to December 2022.