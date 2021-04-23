Source: Residents equip local hospital – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILAS NKALA

THE business community and individuals in Umzingwane district have joined hands to mobilise resources to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for Esigodini Hospital in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, which has also hit the nearby Sacred Heart Secondary School.

Umzingwane legislator Levi Mayihlome yesterday confirmed the donation of PPE and

US$1 000 which he handed over to the school on Monday through the Umzingwane district development co-ordinator’s office.

Mayihlome said the business community and individuals saw it fit to complement government efforts to fight the deadly pandemic after the school recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“The number of the affected now stands at a total of 252 staff and pupils. We salute all those who have stood by our community during this difficult time and wish everyone affected a speedy recovery,” he said.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 at Sacred Heart School, the government asked Esikhoveni Training Centre to avail its staff to cook for learners after it emerged that the school’s cooking staff was also affected.

Several workers at the school are in isolation.