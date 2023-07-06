Source: Mafunga burial tomorrow -Newsday Zimbabwe

The late gospel musician Diva Mafunga

RENOWNED gospel musician Diva Mafunga, who died in a road accident on Tuesday, will be buried tomorrow at his rural home in Mt Darwin, family spokesperson Kezias Mudeka told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday.

Mudeka said the accident occurred while they were on their way to Harare from Bulawayo when their driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road.

“We were coming from Bulawayo to Harare in our car and the driver lost control of the car after a bus passed by going in the opposition direction. We found ourselves out of the road, the car spinning and it landed on its wheels. The body of the car, a Nissan Vanette was badly damaged and we lost Baba Mafunga,” Mudeka said.

Mourners are gathered in Unit N, Chitungwiza to pay their last respects to the gospel legend.

Gospel diva Dorcas Moyo said the passing on of Mafunga was a huge loss to the music industry.

“The loss of Mafunga is so painful and it is, indeed, a huge loss to the music circles. Mr Mafunga was a darling brother who chose to do his ministry in a different way. Unique as his musical sound was, so was he. It is a huge blow as we have lost a gallant soldier of the cross. We are swamped with overwhelming pain. We only take comfort in the fact that he has been elevated to a better abode and into a land where there is no pain and sorrows. Heaven has gained and the earth has lost,” Moyo said.

“We are waiting for our leadership as the gospel musicians fraternity to guide us on the way forward in regards to celebrating the life of our fellow minister. Once the signal is sounded we are very ready to participate in every way possible,”Moyo added.

Mafunga fell in love with music in the early 1980s although his big break came in 2003 following the release of his debut album Endai Naizvozvo, recorded at Shed Studios.

Other albums in his discography include Fambai Nekutenda (2004), Pfuurirai Mberi (2005) and Ndicharamba Ndichidana (2007), Spiritual Battle, Zvangu Zvaita and Ndatenda Ndapinda.