Source: Man almost loses life over 50 cents debt | The Herald

A Concession man is in comma battling for life in hospital after allegedly being brutally assaulted with an iron bar for intervening in a fight over a 50 cents debt.

Police spokesman Milton Mundembe said Munyaradzi Bonga was severely assaulted allegedly by Henry Chikari after he intervened to restrain the latter from beating his father in law over 50 cents he was owed.

Brutal assaults, a growing number ending tragically, over petty issues have become a common occurrence in the country lately, with beer often at the centre of the fights.

This week alone, the media reported a case of a Mutare man who was assaulted to death by another man whom he owed US$4; in Gwanda gold panners killed their drinking mate with a machete and knife after suspecting he wanted to steal money from them, and in Lower Gweru another man lost his life in similar circumstances.

In the Concession case, police said Chikari was angered by Bonga’s intervention in his quarrel with his father in law, and turned on him.

He was struck with an iron bar on the head, and sustained serious injuries, including a fractured arm.

He is in comma in hospital, while Chikari has been arrested.

“People should find better ways to solve their problems rather than using violence. People must also learn to be trustworthy and pay their debts on time to avoid unnecessary drama,” Mundembe said.

He also urged the public to make use of the police and civil courts to settle disputes instead of resorting to violence. – New Ziana