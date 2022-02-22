Source: MDC councillor speaks on fainting over loss – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MUTARE councillor Farai Bhiza (MDC Alliance), who fainted last week after losing the mayoral elections to Citizens Coalition for Change candidate Simon Chabuka has broken his silence, saying that people were now mocking him for the loss as if he had lost presidential elections.

Bhiza was acting Mutare mayor when he lost the elections after Chabuka won six votes to five. He reportedly collapsed after the results were announced.

The mayoral elections were held to replace former Mutare mayor Blessing Tandi who was recalled recently by the MDC Alliance led by Douglas Mwonzora.

Yesterday, Bhiza told NewsDay that people are spreading lies that he fainted.

“I did not faint; it is just politics at play. People are mocking me as if I lost a presidential election. We should focus on service delivery, not the gossiping. You hear about me fainting, but the mayoral elections are over and we need to work as councillors to produce the best service delivery in Mutare. Currently, I am in my ward serving my people,” Bhiza said.

Medical personnel was reportedly called in to assist him after the loss.

Mutare has 11 remaining councillors after seven were recalled.

The council seats are up for grabs on March 26 when the by-elections will be held.