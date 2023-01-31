Source: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus S. Aleinik meets the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe – African Business

On January 30, 2023 within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko to the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Aleinik, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe, Frederick Shava.

The parties discussed topical issues of interaction between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, including joint events, cooperation on international platforms, and issues of expanding the legal framework of bilateral relations.

Special attention was paid to detailing a number of topics of the upcoming state visit, including the prospects for the development of industrial cooperation between Belarus and Zimbabwe, the implementation of joint projects, and the further strengthening of interaction between the two countries in various sectors of the economy.

F. Shava confirmed the interest of the Zimbabwean side in continuing Belarus’ participation in the program on the modernization and mechanization of agriculture.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.