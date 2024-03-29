Source: Ministers to headline MSMEs conference –Newsday Zimbabwe

The conference will be held under the theme Accelerating the attainment of Vision 2030 through all stakeholders’ collaborative efforts for fast tracking the implementation of MSMEs Policy 2020-2024.

WOMEN’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development minister Monica Mutsvangwa will headline the inaugural Zimbabwe Chamber of SMEs strategic conference slated for Chiredzi next month.

The event, which will run from April 8 to 10, is being organised by the Zimbabwe Chamber of SMEs with support from its financial advisers Alinial Chartered Accountants and the ministry.

Other minister scheduled to grace the conference include July Moyo (Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare), Ezra Chadzamira (Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution) and Kudakwashe Munangagwa (Finance deputy).

Some of the key speakers include Dennis Chagonda, the group chief executive officer of Alinial Chartered Accountants.

Renowned strategy development and implementation practitioner Polite Mugwagwa will also address the conference.

She has vast experience in banking, insurance, risk management and research.

Mugwagwa is group strategy and performance manager for Premier Service Holding Company (Pvt) Ltd.