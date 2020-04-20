Source: More companies respond to Covid-19 | The Herald

Herald Reporters

More companies are coming forward to help communities in areas where they are based to be adequately equipped and prepared to deal with the prevention of Covid-19.

In Bulawayo yesterday, Ekusileni Medical Centre received a $100 000 boost from bus company, City Link Coaches, as the city continues to mobilise funds to fight Covid-19.

The donation was handed over to Iam4Byo Fighting Covid-19 at the health facility.

Iam4Byo Fighting Covid-19 comprises of various stakeholders including individuals, the private sector, non-Governmental organisations, tertiary institutions and the medical field who came together to mobilise resources for Ekusileni Medical Centre, Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital and Mater Dei Hospital, all in Bulawayo.

Government identified Ekusileni as the main isolation centre for Covid-19 patients in Bulawayo and work is underway to equip the 200-bed hospital to start admitting patients.

Handing over the $100 000 donation yesterday, City Link Coaches director Mr Gerald Zumbika said his company was moved by the work being done by Iam4Byo Fighting Covid-19 in mobilising resources towards capacitating local health institutions.

He said his bus firm saw it fit to donate towards the initiative as only collective effort can effectively see the nation winning the fight against Covid-19.

“We saw what other institutions were doing and we said what are we also doing?” he said.

“This is a fight that no one institution will manage on its own. As City Link, we are part of Bulawayo as we service the Bulawayo community and we will put our resources where we can.

“A lot of awareness needs to be done, that is why we have partnered Bulawayo Soccer Legends in raising awareness on Covid-19 and we are donating $100 000 towards fighting Covid-19 in Bulawayo.”

Accepting the donation, Iam4Byo Fighting Covid-19 resource mobilisation committee chairperson, who is also Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries vice president Mr Walter Chigwada, assured the public that all donations will be accounted for.

“As CZI we are the secretariat in the resource mobilisation,” he said.

“We have come up with various measures to promote accountability for donations.

“We are working with people who are accounting and providing financial assistance on the donated funds. Others are in the procurement sector to ensure that procedures are properly followed. We are also going to be working with an audit company which will be auditing our books.”

Platinum miner, Bravura Consortium, has given 1 000 hampers to vulnerable families in Selous, where it is developing a new mine.

The company’s field exploration manager Mr Joseph Kumirai said the company was prepared to provide Government with necessary and relevant support to fight coronavirus.

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, called on other mining companies to give back to communities they operate in.

Chegutu East Constituency MP Cde Webster Shamu applauded Bravura for the donation, adding that it will go a long way cushioning vulnerable communities during the pandemic.

Green Fuel Private Limited donated 600 litres of hand sanitisers to various hospitals and institutions in Mutare to help fight Covid-19.

The company recently started producing hand sanitisers that meet World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

The biggest consignment of 200 litres was delivered to Mutare Infectious Disease Hospital, which has been identified as the provincial Covid-19 isolation centre.

Other donations were made to nine Mutare city clinics, the Government complex, ZRP, ZNA, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, Vehicle Inspection Department and the Manica Post building.

Green Fuel public relations manager Ms Merit Rumema said: “We started with Chipinge where our operations are based and we have moved on to other districts and provinces. This will not be a once-off thing but we will continuously distribute the product where there is need.”

Minister of State for Manicaland Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba said: “We are grateful to Green Fuel for this donation, which will go a long way in the fight against Covid-19. We thank God that Manicaland has not yet recorded a positive case but precautionary measures should always be taken.”

Kariba District’s preparedness for the fight against Covid-19 also got a major boost last week after receiving a donation of face masks, cleaning utensils and detergents for frontline staff from Padenga Holdings.

Padenga also donated bleach, methylated spirit, chloride of lime, liquid soap, hand-wash buckets, mops and hand sanitisers.