‘Mozambican leader’s presence at ZITF underscores Zim, Moza relations’

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Africa Moyo

The presence of Mozambican President Daniel Chapo in Zimbabwe to officially open the 65th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) demonstrates the two countries’ commitment to strengthen their long-standing relations, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President also reassured President Chapo that Zimbabwe will continue to work well with Mozambique at the regional, continental and multilateral fora to advance common interests towards global peace and security as well as shared prosperity.

In his address at a banquet hosted in honour of President Chapo in Bulawayo last night, the President thanked his counterpart for accepting the invitation to come and officially open the ZITF.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, I thank you for accepting to officially open this year’s 65th Edition of our premier Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

“Your presence, along with a sizable business delegation from Mozambique, attests to our shared determination to bolster the excellent relations between our sisterly Republics,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the exceptional relations and fraternal bonds between Zimbabwe and Mozambique are cemented by a rich history engraved by the precious blood of many sons and daughters of the two countries.

The relations date back to the countries’ struggles for independence, freedom and democracy when they shared the revolutionary trenches.

President Mnangagwa said during the liberation struggle, the government and people of Mozambique demonstrated unwavering comradeship, holding in abeyance their joy of independence and development, until Zimbabwe was also independent and sovereign.

“We, are forever grateful to the government and people of Mozambique for these and many other acts of unwavering solidarity.

“Standing tall on that rich history, it is pleasing, that there is increased bilateral economic cooperation and high-level visits.

“Efforts towards enhancing investment and trade between our two countries continue to yield intended results, with heightened business-to-business exchanges in the fields of agriculture, energy, transport, tourism, manufacturing and mining, among others,” said the President.

He added that initiatives in the environmental space are advancing the conservation agenda and climate change mitigation.

The President appreciated the presence of a high-level business delegation from Mozambique at the ZITF Business Roundtable.

“Further, the exhibitions from Mozambique-based companies demonstrate our joint quest to increase investment and trade volumes between our two countries.

“The importance of shared cross-border infrastructure towards accelerating multi-pronged industrialisation, modernisation and overall development cannot be over-emphasised.

“We, thus, look forward to the implementation of the landmark Ponta Techo-banine Project, which will have far-reaching spill-offs on our two economies,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also applauded President Chapo for the astute leadership he has demonstrated since assumption “of the weighty responsibilities” as President of Mozambique.

Said President Mnangagwa: “As we journey together in our collective efforts to realise the development and prosperity of our peoples, my Government avails itself to further deepen relations with Mozambique, under your leadership.

“We are also committed to continually solidifying the fraternal relations between our two revolutionary parties, ZANU PF and FRELIMO, across our various Leagues, as we remain masters of our own destiny.

“Mozambique and indeed SADC, can count on Zimbabwe as a reliable partner, with regards to the ongoing agenda to scale up the realisation of Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

President Chapo’s visit, added the President, provides the two countries an opportunity to reflect on their relations and common development aspirations.

It is also an occasion to relax and celebrate the success milestones between the two countries, he said.

President Mnangagwa also took time to once again congratulate President Chapo on his inauguration as President of Mozambique.

“Your election victory and that of our sister revolutionary party, FRELIMO, is a testament of the continuing appeal and attractiveness of the policies of liberation movements, who remain the guarantors of freedom, independence and sustainable development, that leaves no one and no place behind.

“I also applaud you, Your Excellency and dear brother, for the broad and inclusive engagements you are undertaking with various stakeholders, towards consolidating peace, stability and prosperity in your country,” he said.

President Chapo was inaugurated on January 15 this year after his landslide victory in the October 9, 2024 elections.