Mozambique’s Government Revokes Concession for the Mozambique-Zimbabwe Fuel Pipeline

Mozambique’s Council of Ministers has decided that the Mozambique-Zimbabwe Pipeline Company [CPMZ] is no longer the concessionaire of the Beira-Zimbabwe pipeline, which has been continuously in operation for over 41 years (since 1982).

The Council of Ministers, effectively the cabinet, “approved the Decree which revokes Decree 1/84 of 22 February, which grants the Beira – Zimbabwe fuel pipeline exploitation project,” according to Filimão Suazi, spokesperson for the Cabinet meeting.

“The Decree revokes the concession to the Companhia do Pipeline Moçambique -Zimbabwe [CPMZ] for the exploitation of the Beira – Zimbabwe fuel pipeline and respective benefits: allowing the stability of ongoing investments, it attributes powers to the ministers who oversee the areas of Finance, Mineral Resources and Energy and of Transports and Communications to approve the necessary mechanisms to ensure the continuity of the exploitation of the Beira – Zimbabwe fuel pipeline, without prejudice to the competences of other bodies,” he added.

CPMZ had operated the Mozambique- Zimbabwe pipeline from the Mozambican coastal city of Beira to Feruka in Mutare, Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s National Oil and Infrastructure Company (NOIC), meanwhile, operates the Feruka Pipeline from Mutare to Mabvuku or Msasa depots in Harare.

The CPMZ-Feruka pipeline transports 90% of the fuel into Zimbabwe while the balance of the fuel is imported by road.