MRP official, wife survive mob attack 

THE Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has alleged that 10 Zanu PF activists stormed one of its members Wilson Mathe’s homestead in Nyezi village, ward 9, Insiza South and assaulted him and his wife Nomatter Dube.

Mathe and his wife were accused of introducing MRP politics in the area dominated by the ruling party.

The attack allegedly happened on Thursday last week. Mathe is MRP treasurer for Nyezi. He contested the 2018 council elections.

MRP president Mqondisi Moyo confirmed the attack yesterday.

“The 10 attackers were armed with knobkerries, sjamboks and axes. They attacked the couple accusing it of bringing MRP politics to the ward. They stated that they are Zanu PF members,” Moyo said.

“All the 10 Zanu PF members are from the same area. A few days ago, they smashed window panes at Mathe’s house. They used sticks and sjamboks to beat up Mathe and his wife.”

Moyo added: “We sent a rescue team from Bulawayo which arrived on November 10 and found Mathe and his wife in a bad condition. The victims were ferried to Filabusi Police Station to report the matter. They were also taken to Filabusi Hospital for treatment.”

He said police arrested two of the suspects last Thursday.

Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial chairperson Mangaliso Ndhlovu yesterday professed ignorance over the issue.

“It is, therefore, difficult to comment on something I have no information about; suffice to say that as a party and as a province, we stand firmly against violence.

“We want to promote peace so that together we can talk about development. I am glad you say police are investigating, and we wait to hear the outcome of the investigations,” Ndhlovu said.

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandolwenkosi Moyo said he had not yet received a report on the issue.

A few weeks ago, Citizens Coalition for Change legislator Jasmine Toffa was also severelyattacked while campaigning for the opposition in thesame district.