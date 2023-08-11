Musician in monthly drug awareness shows 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Maizon Tazvitya

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Afro-jazz musician Maizon Tazvitya is set to launch monthly drug awareness shows at Bar Rouge tomorrow afternoon.

The series of shows, meant to readily avail details on where and how to get help in regard to drug addiction and related issues, will see Tazvitya engaging key stakeholders to participate at every show.

This comes at a time government is constantly renewing effort to curb the scourge that President Mnangagwa has indicated to be one of the key issues destroying young people who are the future of the country.

In the recent months, the police working with members of various communities have made several arrests of drug dealers and smugglers. Tazvitya said musicians should add their voices in the fight against drug abuse.

“The growing menace of drug abuse that is now wreaking havoc even in schools is something as artistes we need to also fight against,” he said. “We artistes are role models in the society and people look up to us so we have to also add our voices to stop the scourge.”

The “Majurumbwe” hit-maker mentions sex orgies as some of the vehicles for drug abuse which should be discouraged by all means.

“I got disturbed by recent reports of 19 pupils who were busted during a sex orgy in my home suburb, Dzivarasekwa,” said Tazvitya.

“It is believed they were intoxicated and this exposes them to sexually transmitted infections and HIV.

“Another sad incident that broke my heart was when a young man I knew in Mutare committed suicide after beating up his mother. I heard he was also into drugs.”

Tazvitya noted with concern how drug abuse often led to gender based violence (GBV).

“I am also worried that as a gender champion, my advocacy may come to naught if drug abuse is not addressed,” he said. “The increase in GBV owing to abuse of drugs needs urgent address. It is in this regard that I intend to hold a series of concerts to call for urgent remedies to this worrying endemic.”

Tazvitya said the launch concert will be held tomorrow afternoon featuring Taz of Africa Revenge and Rute Mbangwa.

“I, therefore, ask all music lovers to come in their numbers and hear my plea through song and dance,” he said. “The show will be at Bar Rouge will also feature Mehluli, also known as Taz, of Africa Revenge who happens to be my producer, and jazz crooner Rute Mbangwa.”

Tazvitya said the show will pave way for more shows where various stakeholders will be invited. “For this show we will host the Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drug Network, an advocacy group that supports people who suffer from addiction through provision of access to health services and rehabilitation. There will be monthly shows to advocate against drug and substance abuse where various stakeholders will be invited.”

Born in Dzivarasekwa, Harare, Tazvitya grew up in the arts industry as part of Children’s Performing Arts Workshop (Chipawo).

He studied Ethnomusicology with the Zimbabwe College of Music and has worked as a music teacher, arts educator and Chipawo instructor in various schools.

He is studying towards a degree in Social Sciences.