Mutambi celebrates Independence in style

Arts Reporter

Sungura ace, Simon Mutambi is ecstatic to celebrate Zimbabwe’s Independence Day with a new album.

Today, Zimbabwe is celebrating its 44th year of independence and the festivities are taking place in, Murambinda, Buhera in Manicaland Province where Mutambi is privileged to be one of the musicians to perform at the big event.

The musician will play at this evening’s Independence gala where he will unleash his 11th album titled “Ndibvunze” with six tracks namely, “Tiripamutsetse”, “Vedzinza”, “Chembere Yako”, “Kwaunoenda”, “Upenyu” and “Ndibvunze”.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Mutambi said Independence Day meant a lot to the people of Zimbabwe.

“Independence Day means a lot to us as citizens of Zimbabwe. We have to celebrate it in style because we are no longer under white rule.

“So I have pledged my album towards the celebrations,” he said.

The Cobra Kings frontman said that he owns two farms which he managed to acquire because Zimbabwe was no longer under colonial bondage.

He owns a farm in Beatrice and the other one in Chivhu where he is growing tobacco and maize.

“Before independence, it was rare to see a black person owning a farm, but the story is different today.

“I own two farms, one in Beatrice and the other one in Chivhu. I am set to harvest maize and tobacco, so when it comes to celebrating our country’s independence, I take the event seriously.”

The talented sungura chanter encouraged fellow musicians to take Independence Day seriously because music played a major role in the liberation of the country.

“During the days of the liberation war struggle, our fighters played local music to get inspiration to fight the whites.

“So, whenever we speak about our country’s independence, we cannot forget to talk about our music,” said Mutambi.

The “Mr Ibu” hitmaker hailed the Government for allowing musicians to perform during national events such as Independence Day and Heroes Day.

“I want to thank our Government because they call us whenever they have any national event, and they pay us well.

“Also, we gain mileage because there is coverage of galas by national radio and television stations,.

The Beatrice-based singer believes that musicians must preach peace and unity to the public.

He said the music industry is a bridge that connects the citizens and the Government.

“We are obliged to preach unity and peace towards the citizens. We are the middleman between the Government and the public.

“We sing about the plight of the public and also we sing about the response of the Government to the public.”

Ahead of the Independence Gala, Mutambi held several shows across the country to sample his new offering.

“Recently I had a chance to move around the country to sample my new project. Last weekend, I was in Bindura alongside Alick Macheso and he gave me some notes,” he said.

After the Independence Gala, Mutambi will take his new project to Karoi, his hometown.