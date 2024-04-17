Source: ZNA members nabbed over US$142k heist -Newsday Zimbabwe

Police in Harare have arrested nine suspected armed robbers including three serving members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) for involvement in five counts of robbery involving US$142 000.

The suspects yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere who remanded them in custody to May 2 for bail application.

Addressing the media in Harare yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the suspects as Innocent Chawaguta (37), Tafadzwa Chirinda Charute (36), Owen Mbayi (37), Promise Mussa (36), Tapiwa Chigwaze (39), Wintson Matizanadzo (46), Kamuriwo Mudziwaona (39), Farai Chauke (38) and Simbarashe Vhazhure (33).

Meanwhile, prosecutor Anesu Chirenje alleged that on May 16, 2022 at midnight, the suspects scaled a precast wall at the J and P Security company offices in Eastlea, Harare.

They were seen on the CCTV by two guards who were in the control room, and one of the guards went outside to investigate but was confronted by the alleged robbers who were armed with pistols and rifles.

The suspects reportedly tied the guards before seizing keys to the strong room and stealing cash that had been collected from various clients for cash in transit services.

A reaction team which responded to a distress call was also confronted by the robbers who tied them before they disappeared with cash amounting to US$142 995 and six different firearms.

In another case, the robbers on March 28 this year allegedly confronted workers at a service station driving two vehicles — a silver Nissan AD van and a white Mitshubishi — and pretended to be customers.

One of the robbers, armed with an unidentified pistol disembarked from the vehicle and the fuel attendants fled and a security guard fired a warning shot in the air.

Chirenje told the court that the other robbers disembarked from the vehicles armed with two AK-47 rifles and six unidentified pistols and disarmed the guard.

The armed robbers allegedly broke the screen and door to the office and blew up a safe using explosives but failed to acess the money.

Meanwhile, addressing the media yesterday, Nyathi said the robbers were linked to cases in Harare, Murehwa and Shamva.

“The suspects are clearing five armed robberies, initially, but I want to assure Zimbabweans that as investigations continue all cases in which these suspects were involved are going to be reviewed,” he said.

Nyathi reiterated that any members of the security forces involved in criminal activities will face the full wrath of the law.